Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 30th (APA, ARWR, CHRW, DARE, EZJ, IOM, KHRNF, LGEN, LGRS, MUL)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 30th:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $65.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE). Jonestrading issued a buy rating on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on the stock.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 415 ($4.96) price target on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Khiron Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) was downgraded by analysts at Mackie from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 397 ($4.75) price target on the stock.

Loungers (LON:LGRS) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) had its not rated rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:PMETF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

PowerBand Solutions (OTCMKTS:PWWBF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Wise (LON:WISE) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 640 ($7.66) target price on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

