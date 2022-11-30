Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in November

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. HSBC raised Anglo American Platinum from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Investec raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. Anglo American Platinum has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

