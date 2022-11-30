APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 385.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346,254 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.90% of APA worth $103,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in APA by 375.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in APA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

