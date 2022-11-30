APA (NASDAQ:APA) Receives Buy Rating from Bank of America

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.48% from the stock’s current price.

APA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.27. 117,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,148,481. APA has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 3.70.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in APA by 52.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 89,150 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in APA by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 674,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 657,849 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 1,802.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in APA by 9.1% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

