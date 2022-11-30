Apex Resources (CVE:APX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Apex Resources Inc. (CVE:APX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 118001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Apex Resources Stock Up 37.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.96 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

Apex Resources (CVE:APX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Apex Resources Company Profile

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Jersey- Emerald property consisting of 28 crown granted mineral claims, four 2-post claims, and 80 mineral units.

