Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Cap Hits $16.29 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 30th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $16.29 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 39.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

