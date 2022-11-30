Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Apollo Endosurgery Stock Up 67.8 %

Shares of APEN stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. Apollo Endosurgery has a one year low of $3.49 and a one year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Endosurgery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 77.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth $41,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

