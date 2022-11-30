Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 67.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 111.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

APLE opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,934.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,480,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,575 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,028,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 878,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,981,000 after purchasing an additional 738,846 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,258,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,649,000 after purchasing an additional 452,722 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

