Arcblock Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $887,110.84 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

