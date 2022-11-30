Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $67.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arch Capital Group traded as high as $59.16 and last traded at $58.89, with a volume of 31321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,723,099.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 25,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.