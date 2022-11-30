Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Down to $30.51

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.51, but opened at $29.30. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 756 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Arcus Biosciences

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,930 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,451,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,559,000 after buying an additional 805,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,435,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

