Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 92,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the previous session’s volume of 27,098 shares.The stock last traded at $10.02 and had previously closed at $10.01.
Ares Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Acquisition
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ares Acquisition Company Profile
Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
