Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Quantbot Technologies LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 399.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,817 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks makes up about 0.7% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,724,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,652,000 after acquiring an additional 553,782 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,492,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,816 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,090,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,823,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,371,000 after acquiring an additional 57,203 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.32.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $250,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,126,005.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281 in the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. 22,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,319. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

