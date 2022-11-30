Ark Market Capitalization Achieves $40.53 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $40.53 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00025556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000321 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005971 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004923 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005274 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,830,648 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

