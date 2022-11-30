Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) received a €2.00 ($2.06) price objective from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AT1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.40 ($2.47) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.06) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Warburg Research set a €3.80 ($3.92) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.10 ($3.20) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.09) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of ETR:AT1 traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €2.53 ($2.61). 4,104,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €3.00. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €1.73 ($1.79) and a 12-month high of €5.74 ($5.92).

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

