Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.17. 15,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $199.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,355 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

