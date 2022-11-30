Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.3 %

ARTW stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

