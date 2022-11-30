ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Trading Up 2.7%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.14). Approximately 1,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 89,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.11).

ASA International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.71. The company has a market cap of £93.75 million and a PE ratio of 607.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

