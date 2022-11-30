ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ASOS Stock Performance

ASOMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 8,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,854. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. AlphaValue cut shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,300 ($15.55) to GBX 1,072 ($12.82) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 740 ($8.85) to GBX 720 ($8.61) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($11.96) to GBX 825 ($9.87) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,001.89.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

