ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASAZY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

ASAZY stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. 71,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. ASSA ABLOY AB has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.95.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0627 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

