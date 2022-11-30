AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $5.80. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 180,305 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
