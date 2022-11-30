AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $6.34

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $5.80. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 180,305 shares changing hands.

ASTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 10.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 21.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $358,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

