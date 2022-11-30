AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 561,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after acquiring an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 26,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in AT&T by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 382,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 95,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 413,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,987,032. The firm has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

