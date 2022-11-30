AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,008 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AT&T Trading Down 1.0 %

T traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 237,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,987,032. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

