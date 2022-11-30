Audius (AUDIO) Trading 4.7% Higher This Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 29th. Audius has a total market cap of $146.85 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,141,350,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 929,742,732 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The official website for Audius is audius.co.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

