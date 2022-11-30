Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Position Trimmed by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,218,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 74,557 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 5.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Autohome were worth $244,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 43.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Autohome by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 403,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATHM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.17. 16,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,278. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

