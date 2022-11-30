Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC) Director Joseph Patrick Daly Buys 4,002 Shares

Autoscope Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Patrick Daly bought 4,002 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $19,529.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 206,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,933.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Patrick Daly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,052 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.91 per share, with a total value of $19,895.32.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Joseph Patrick Daly bought 384 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Joseph Patrick Daly bought 13,000 shares of Autoscope Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $62,530.00.

Autoscope Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Autoscope Technologies stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 8,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,025. Autoscope Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 million, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Autoscope Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autoscope Technologies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Autoscope Technologies’s payout ratio is 533.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Autoscope Technologies in the second quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Autoscope Technologies during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Autoscope Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corporation develops and markets video and radar processing products for use in intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection applications in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and North America. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway.

