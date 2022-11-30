Avalanche Hits Market Capitalization of $4.01 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $12.92 or 0.00075770 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $181.69 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00061245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00023865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000283 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 310,082,349 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.