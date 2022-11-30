B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 587.7% in November

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 587.7% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,057,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Trading Down 25.0 %

BTDG traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 352,172,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,488,176. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. The operates in two segments, The B2 Fighting Series and The Official B2 Training Facilities. The B2 Fighting Series segment engages in the scheduling, organizing, producing, and marketing live mixed martial arts (MMA) events; selling of live event ticket and pay-per-view tickets; and provision of content media marketing services.

