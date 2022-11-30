B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Up 587.7% in November

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, an increase of 587.7% from the October 31st total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,057,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Trading Down 25.0 %
BTDG traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 352,172,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,488,176. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
