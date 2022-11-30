Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $34.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.54.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company's stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,336.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 275,492 shares of company stock valued at $8,532,265. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Stories

