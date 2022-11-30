Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 7,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,506,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $100.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Bandwidth Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $530.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.26. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $148.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $50,498.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,045.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $61,525. 5.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Bandwidth by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

