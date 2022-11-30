Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target lowered by Cormark to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$94.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.71.

Shares of BNS stock traded down C$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$68.54. 2,076,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,673. The stock has a market cap of C$81.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$67.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$74.00. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$63.19 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

