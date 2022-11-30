Bao Finance (BAO) Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 30th. One Bao Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $3,368.22 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,133.52 or 0.06708555 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00513315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,278.13 or 0.31237758 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bao Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

