Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $6.60 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.30 to $6.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

Baozun Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZUN. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $2,226,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. increased its stake in Baozun by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 487,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 246,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Baozun by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 216,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Baozun by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 186,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.