Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) PT Lowered to $6.60 at Citigroup

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $8.30 to $6.60 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.
Baozun Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.63. Baozun has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $15.40.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
