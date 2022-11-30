Barclays Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Underweight

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Stories

