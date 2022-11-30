Barclays Downgrades Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to Underweight

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $89.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.78.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Tyson Foods stock opened at $66.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.