Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.89

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.89 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 160.78 ($1.92). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 158.18 ($1.89), with a volume of 23,416,939 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 250 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($2.99) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.11) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.89 ($2.85).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 151.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.99. The company has a market cap of £25.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 521.87.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

