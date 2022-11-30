Barclays Reiterates “€62.00” Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €62.00 ($63.92) target price from equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($84.54) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($121.65) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €112.20 ($115.67) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

FRA LEG traded down €2.12 ($2.19) on Wednesday, reaching €61.56 ($63.46). The stock had a trading volume of 215,389 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €62.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.26. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($77.49) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($101.55).

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.