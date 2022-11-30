Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436,124 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.4% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.36% of Barrick Gold worth $113,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,641,465 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $347,296,000 after acquiring an additional 895,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

GOLD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 722,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079,746. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

