BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNEGet Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

