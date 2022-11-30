BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.

BeiGene Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,507 shares of company stock valued at $10,273,368 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

