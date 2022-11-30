BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Gap Up to $179.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.86, but opened at $190.99. BeiGene shares last traded at $196.75, with a volume of 922 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $296.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.50.
BeiGene Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.54.
Insider Buying and Selling at BeiGene
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- Hormel: Is This The Time To Buy?
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
- Struggling Axsome Stock Could Bounce Back on Drug Trial Success
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.