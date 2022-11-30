Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $65.37

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 65.37 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 50.07 ($0.60). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 25,500 shares changing hands.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £219.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 72.11.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.