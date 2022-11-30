Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) PT Lowered to $1.50

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIGG. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.81 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc operates and invests in the digital currency in Canada. It operates through two segments, Blockchain Technology Development and Digital Currency Sales Brokerage. The company develops QLUE, a blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine that enables law enforcement, RegTech, regulators, and government agencies to visually track, trace, and monitor digital currencies transactions at a forensic level; and BitRank Verified that offers a risk score for digital currencies that enables RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

