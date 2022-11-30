Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG) PT Lowered to $1.50

Big Tree Group (CNSX:BIGG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIGG. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.81 target price on shares of Big Tree Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Big Tree Group to $0.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.
Big Tree Group Price Performance
About Big Tree Group
