Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 63.2% from the October 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bilander Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TWCB opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Bilander Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Bilander Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWCB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the first quarter worth $97,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bilander Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilander Acquisition by 79.4% in the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 79,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bilander Acquisition

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

