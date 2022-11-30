Bilander Acquisition (NASDAQ:TWCBU) Trading Up 1.3%

Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Bilander Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bilander Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilander Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCBU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Bilander Acquisition Company Profile

Bilander Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

