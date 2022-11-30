Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.20

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.60 to $22.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 467,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 196.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.