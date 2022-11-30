Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) PT Lowered to $22.20

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.60 to $22.20 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Bilibili from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Bilibili from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. HSBC cut their price target on Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.45.
Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The stock had a trading volume of 467,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,668,147. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 539.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,456,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 28.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,690,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after buying an additional 1,027,218 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Bilibili by 325.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,151,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 880,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in Bilibili by 196.5% during the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 752,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.
