BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
BioCardia Price Performance
Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioCardia
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.
About BioCardia
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
