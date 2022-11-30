BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Update

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the October 31st total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on BioCardia from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Dawson James cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of BCDA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

BioCardia ( NASDAQ:BCDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 172.74% and a negative net margin of 931.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCardia will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in BioCardia in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BioCardia by 18.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

