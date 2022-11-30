Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.
Biocept Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.
Institutional Trading of Biocept
Biocept Company Profile
Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biocept (BIOC)
- Which Stocks Are Black Friday, Cyber Monday Winners & Losers?
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.