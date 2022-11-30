Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00. The company has a market cap of $13.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. Biocept has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of Biocept

Biocept Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.04% of Biocept worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

