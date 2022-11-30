Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $247.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $218.00 to $247.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.18.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.82. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $307.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.19.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,373,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Biogen by 598.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 16.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.