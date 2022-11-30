Bioventix (LON:BVXP) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,830.00

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,830 ($45.82) and last traded at GBX 3,650 ($43.67), with a volume of 21581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,600 ($43.07).

Bioventix Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,424.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,451.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,465.75.

Bioventix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.20) per share. This is a positive change from Bioventix’s previous dividend of $52.00. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Bioventix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bioventix Company Profile

In other Bioventix news, insider Bruce Hiscock bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,724 ($44.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,862 ($2,227.54).

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications. It also provides contract SMAs and recombinant services.

