Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $24.77 million and approximately $397,904.12 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00121381 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00222822 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00061119 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

