Bitcoin Gold Trading Up 0.8% This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $260.62 million and $4.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00087269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00256036 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

