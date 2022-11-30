Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and $134.56 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00242408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00088101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00058441 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

